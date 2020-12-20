BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan PM Suga's mention of USD/JPY seems a major fumble

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei Asia's report Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told Ministry of Finance officials to make sure USD/JPY doesn't fall below 100 is almost certain to attract the attention of speculators looking to test the government's resolve. The upshot is that any USD/JPY rallies will continue to be sold into year-end and especially after the turn of the year when markets become more liquid again.

Suga is reported to have made the comment after the U.S. presidential election in early November. He may have been concerned about any market repercussions from Joe Biden's victory amid other uncertainties affecting investor sentiment.

The dollar has been steadily moving lower against JPY since March however, and this trend looks set to continue especially given its broader weakness recently.The grinding USD/JPY downtrend is likely to persist into 2021 , to the detriment of Japanese exports.

The government is not without methods of keeping JPY strength in check. "Stealth intervention" has been a topic of market interest for years, and GPIF and other government-related fund purchases of USD for "investment" purposes should continue on USD/JPY dips.

The Bank of Japan will likely play a part too, not through MOF-ordered direct currency intervention (though this cannot be ruled out either) but via its new funding stabilization programme . Related .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

