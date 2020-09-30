BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan PM Suga putting off elections? To spend more

Oct 1 (Reuters) - General elections do not look to be forthcoming in Japan, contrary to expectations immediately after Yoshihide Suga's rise to leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and appointment as prime minister, .

Expectations were high for fresh elections after Suga's ascendancy, with the LDP rank and file eager to take advantage of high poll ratings associated with the end of former PM Abe's increasingly unpopular regime which was riddled with scandal. Such expectations look to have been dashed with Suga more interested in consolidating his position not only within the ruling LDP but with his new administration.

Rather than delve into any possible general election surprises, Suga looks to be maintaining the status-quo in partnership with LDP Secretary-General and his main party backer Toshihiro Nikai - and perhaps even enhancing the LDP's image with increased fiscal spending .

Barring pressure from the LDP's younger, more aggressive rank and file, general elections may not be in the cards until next autumn when the LDP selects a new leader and a Lower House dissolution is scheduled.

The lack of an early election has no significant implications for the JPY, other Japanese markets or central bank policy. Related .

For more click on FXBUZ.

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/36lGSq8

Nikkei 225: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jjubzL

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.