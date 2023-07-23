BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan MOF Kanda's remarks curious, to affect BOJ?

July 24 (Reuters) - Comments from Japan's top currency diplomat suggest the government may again be concerned over rapid yen falls and even re-calibrating its outlook on wages and inflation. This bears watching in case it influences the Bank of Japan's policy debate later this week.

The finance ministry's vice minister for international affairs Masato Kanda said early Monday that inflation and wage gains are overshooting expectations , . On Friday, he noted the possibility of BOJ policy tweaks given signs of changes in corporate behaviour on wage growth, and price rises .

However, the market is no longer looking for any tweaks to yield curve control and policy at this week's meeting , , especially after Japan's June CPI Friday signalled that inflation may have peaked .

In light of these expectations, the Kanda comments are very curious. They may merely be aimed at keeping the yen from plunging again, towards the June 30 low of 145.07 or even the 151.94 Oct 21 spike low. Or they might be tipping a fundamental shift in the government's view on the economy and especially prices and wages.

Whatever the case, such government commentary bears close watching into Friday's BOJ policy announcement. Related comments , , .

