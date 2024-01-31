BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan may need to defend a run on its currency

Jan 31 (Reuters) - This year, Japan's yen has given up much of the gains it had made from November's record low, and in the current environment in which it's highly likely to be sold, the authorities may need to intervene or there is good chance of a collapse.

The yen, which rose briefly in December due to speculation about big changes in monetary policy, has since tumbled as those polices have continued. The yen is being undermined by the only remaining negative interest rate ahead of easing cycles that will spur gambling and support the will to invest.

Stocks which have boomed in Japan and the United States in anticipation of rate cuts could rise much further. When coupled with low volatility evident in FX markets, this is a recipe for carry trades. As the optimum funding currency for interest rate plays, the yen is increasingly likely to be sold.

The shakeout that boosted Japan's currency late last year saw bets against it halved, leaving traders less prepared for this year's slump. Should they sell now, they will have to do so at lower levels which will likely drive the yen to new record lows, and USD/JPY toward the point when Japan's authorities intervened in 2022.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

