BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan investors to increase portfolio diversification

April 22 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurers and other institutional investors are likely to increase foreign bond investments in the fiscal year that began this month. Rather than channelling most of these fresh funds into USD-denominated bonds, they may diversify further into other currencies with yields rising globally.

Wednesday's hawkish Bank of Canada policy announcement and the promise of higher Canadian yields and CAD should send some flows in this direction. Japan's 10-year interest rate differential with Canada, currently between 145-150 basis points, is close to that with the U.S.

A smaller but popular market especially with Japanese retail and investment trusts is Australia. The Japan-Australia 10-year interest rate differential also above 150 bps will continue to attract funds, and AUD/JPY dips should see good buying.

The UK and sterling have recently gained popularity due to rising UK interest rates and GBP strength, especially for shorter-term carry trades. The Japan-UK 10-year interest rate differential is roughly 65 bps. For Europe and EUR, Italian BTP yields have recently pushed higher, affording similar returns to the UK.

As for U.S. bonds, higher-yielding top-rated corporates should see more interest.

All of this suggests JPY gains could be limited to or just below recent levels. USD/JPY fell to 107.88 Tuesday but recent moves lower are drawing very good demand. JPY crosses too are showing buoyancy after recent retracements down. Related and , see also , , .

Japan-US 10 year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xfwdbC

Japan-Italy 10 year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3szQPYo

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vd5vOG

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

