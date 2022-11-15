BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan has sparked rapid FX moves and speculation

Nov 15 (Reuters) - When Japan intervened in the forex market in September, it said the yen was moving too rapidly due to excessive speculation. But while the intervention has helped to slow the yen's drop, the dollar has since moved extremely rapidly amid intense speculation and sea changes in betting that buck fundamentals.

During the dollar's rapid decline the authorities have kept quiet, making it more difficult for traders to hedge with certainty. This has led to rapid unexpected moves, some of which have likely been spurred by further intervention.

The dollar index has dropped over 6 percent in just 12 days with the 7.6% drop from 2022's peak not too dissimilar to the 9.7% rise that followed enormous U.S. rate hikes this summer.

There have been no interest rate changes to support dollar's plunge with U.S., ECB and BOE matching each other, and BOJ policy still super easy.

FX traders who slashed bets on dollar rising by over 90 percent after BOJ intervened in September have doubtless sold more dollars during the dollars collapse that followed last week's U.S. CPI data.

There has been little change in factors supporting dollar and massive and rapid changes in its value fuelled by speculation. It seems intervention to support dollar is necessary.

