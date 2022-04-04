BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan govt, BOJ object to FX volatility, not weak JPY

April 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has recently made very clear that it does not really mind the weaker JPY, citing its more positive effects on the economy . The Japanese government likely agrees, while also paying lip service to the need for FX stability.

Comments from Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki Friday suggest that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the current cabinet may be closer than previously thought to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stance on both monetary policy and FX , .

Indeed, Suzuki emphasized that the BOJ targets inflation and not FX levels, a deliberate attempt to shift the discussion away from recent JPY moves. The Ministry of Finance - not the BOJ - is in charge of FX policy anyway. Suzuki did not mention any 'line in the sand' for USD/JPY, only cautioning against FX volatility.

USD/JPY surged to a more than six-year peak of 125.10 on March 28 from 114.41 on Feb 24, before retreating to 121.28 on March 31. It has since steadied but the risk remains to the upside, with both the BOJ and government not averse to current higher levels. More on BOJ.

