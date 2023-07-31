BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan Galapagos syndrome revisited, JPY to fall?

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's position as a Galapagos-like outlier among the major economies and especially in foreign exchange has been confirmed by the Bank of Japan decision to continue with yield curve control and ultra-easy policy stance.

The BOJ policy tweak Friday saw USD/JPY plunge to 138.05 EBS before surging once again. The tweak was not a turn to a more hawkish policy, even with the de facto expansion of the BOJ's 10-year government bond trading cap to 1%. The BOJ maintained its "official" cap at 0.5%, 50 basis points both sides of zero, and only made minor changes to its economic and inflation outlooks .

USD/JPY has since traded to 142.80 at the beginning of August, and could continue higher with Japan-overseas interest rate differentials still near recent highs and central banks abroad remaining much more hawkish in comparison, despite recent views that some of these central banks are close to ending hikes and may begin easing as soon as next year.

With USD/JPY trading close to the 143.00 high seen on July 10, when it was on the way down, fresh moves to the upside may be seen given Japan's outlier situation in terms of central bank policies and interest rates. If there is a decisive break above 143.00, like the break above 142.00 when loads of stops were tripped, the pair could very well trade back towards the 145.07 high on June 30 in the short run.

Rises in the Nikkei index should help, with foreign buying there leading to fresh U.S. dollar hedges, propelling USD/JPY even higher. Related comments , , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qgh6jl

JGB-US Treasury 2-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rI22LF

The race to raise rates: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Oaq21N

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.