BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan FX intervention pipe dream? Data suggests yes

Oct 5 (Reuters) - There is nothing in the latest money market data from the Bank of Japan to indicate it intervened in the foreign exchange market to slow or cap the USD/JPY rise above 150.00 on Tuesday , , , .

USD/JPY plunged after breaking above 150.00 Tuesday, diving to 147.30 EBS from a 150.16 high, before bouncing. It moved back on to the 149 handle Wednesday before easing back to the 148 handle Thursday.

What transpired in offshore markets Tuesday may merely have been rate checks by the BOJ during the New York session, causing banks that typically handle intervention to respond by selling USD/JPY en masse.

No doubt Japanese exporters joined in. Exporter sales have since continued with offering interest above 149.30 Wednesday and good sales noted at the Gotobi Tokyo fix Thursday .

What can be surmised by news and data since Tuesday is that Japan's Ministry of Finance was likely concerned with the speed of the USD/JPY rise, combined with the break above a key psychological level, and not a weak JPY per se. To wit, other major JPY crosses have recently been trading well below their August trend highs.

U.S. officials do not seem to mind the currently strong U.S. dollar either, perhaps as it tends to hold down imported inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, when asked recently about possible FX intervention, merely said it would depend on the "details of the situation" , .

As per the view expressed by Eisuke Sakakibara, former MOF currency czar still known as "Mr Yen", actual Japanese FX intervention may not occur until USD/JPY moves closer to 155 .

