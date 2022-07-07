BUZZ-COMMENT-Japan elections non-event for JPY barring big surprise

Repeats from Thursday with no changes

July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition looks set to easily maintain its majority in Sunday's Upper House election , . Unless there is a major surprise, the impact on FX is likely to be small as current government policies will remain in place.

With half of the Upper House up for grabs, the big question is how many more seats the ruling coalition and allies take . The ruling bloc needs 55 of the 125 seats being vacated to keep control and 82 or more seats for the ruling coalition and allies to revise the pacifist constitution.

The poll, like the U.S. mid-term elections in November, can be construed as a report card for the Kishida administration. Though the opposition is fractured and poses no imminent threat, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is facing intensifying criticism over its handling of the economy and rising living costs, and the occasional awkward comment by cabinet officials.

In the remote possibility that the ruling bloc loses significantly, the markets may see temporary turbulence. Kishida would undoubtedly be forced to take responsibility. That said, with the opposition is fractured and poses no threat at all in the more powerful Lower House of the Diet. The only question would be which LDP official would replace Kishida as prime minister.

