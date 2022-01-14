BUZZ-COMMENT-January set to cast a shadow over the dollar

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Midway through January and the U.S. dollar risks a negative close on the month unless there is a significant change in sentiment.

The dollar index versus a basket of currencies has lost 2.4% in seven weeks and stands 1.36% lower so far in January.

The view among some investors is that all recent hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve has already been factored in and that the dollar needs a fresh positive driver.

Technically, the index is beginning to trend lower as bearish signals show up on the charts.

Unless the dollar can stage a significant recovery ahead of Friday's close, a bearish weekly engulfing candle will add to downside risk. A close on the week below 95.747 - last week's close - would complete the candle.

Engulfing lines usually warn of trend reversals but can also add strength to a trending market.

The dollar is currently caught between two Fibonacci levels.

A 38.2% retracement taken off the 89.206 to 96.938 Jan 2021 to Nov. 2021 climb is at 93.9844 and 61.8% of the 102.99 to 89.206 Mar. 2020 to Jan. 2021 drop is at 97.724.

