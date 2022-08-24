BUZZ-COMMENT-Jackson Hole could put dollar on path to millennium highs

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar faces a tough road ahead -- including thickening chart resistance -- but Fed Chair Jerome Powell could put it on the road to highs for the millennium if he doubles down on fighting inflation in Friday's Jackson Hole speech.

The dollar index is poised just below July and August's 109.29/27 20-year peaks, while 109.45/67 resistance guards against fully retracing the 2001-08 121.02-70.698 plunge.

A forceful case from Powell on Friday for tightening until inflation demonstrates a trend toward the 2% target -- as erstwhile dove Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed president, did on Tuesday -- could embolden traders to target that resistance.

The backdrop remains dollar-supportive after the war in Ukraine pushed Europe's natural gas prices to levels many times above the U.S., while the ECB appears unwilling to match terminal Fed rate expectations and the BOJ has forfeited the game.

July's 109.29 high sits just above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2001-08 drop at 109.144 and below the 161.8% Fibo-projected top at 109.448 from the January 2021 pandemic bottom and November 2021's recovery high. The last meaningful resistance before 2002's 120.51 peak is September 2002's 109.67 high.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

