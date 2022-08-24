US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Jackson Hole could put dollar on path to millennium highs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The dollar faces a tough road ahead -- including thickening chart resistance -- but Fed Chair Jerome Powell could put it on the road to highs for the millennium if he doubles down on fighting inflation in Friday's Jackson Hole speech.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar faces a tough road ahead -- including thickening chart resistance -- but Fed Chair Jerome Powell could put it on the road to highs for the millennium if he doubles down on fighting inflation in Friday's Jackson Hole speech.

The dollar index is poised just below July and August's 109.29/27 20-year peaks, while 109.45/67 resistance guards against fully retracing the 2001-08 121.02-70.698 plunge.

A forceful case from Powell on Friday for tightening until inflation demonstrates a trend toward the 2% target -- as erstwhile dove Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed president, did on Tuesday -- could embolden traders to target that resistance.

The backdrop remains dollar-supportive after the war in Ukraine pushed Europe's natural gas prices to levels many times above the U.S., while the ECB appears unwilling to match terminal Fed rate expectations and the BOJ has forfeited the game.

July's 109.29 high sits just above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2001-08 drop at 109.144 and below the 161.8% Fibo-projected top at 109.448 from the January 2021 pandemic bottom and November 2021's recovery high. The last meaningful resistance before 2002's 120.51 peak is September 2002's 109.67 high.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PKD7xy

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ws5yte

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular