BUZZ-COMMENT-It's wise to maintain defensive FX positions

Sept 29 (Reuters) - It's wise to maintain defensive FX positions during the period that central banks are rushing to tighten monetary policy in their effort to tackle inflation that will probably only be tamed by economic slowdowns.

During this tightening cycle, which is expected to last until next March in the United States, safe assets like the dollar and Swiss franc should rise further.

This is imperative for the United States, where the fight to control inflation largely depends on dollar strength, as interest rates that are expected to peak at a point half the current rate of inflation are unlikely to cure inflation alone.

It's far less likely that the economies of nations whose currencies have collapsed - boosting inflation significantly - such as Japan, Britain and the euro zone can tolerate the level of interest rates now necessary to bring inflation back to target.

This has all occurred when equity markets are beginning to reflect the risk of recessions that are feared due to rapidly rising interest rates. It is harder to adjust to rapid changes so the risk averse shock underpinning safer currencies should logically be greater.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

