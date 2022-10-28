BUZZ-COMMENT- It's wise to anticipate greater FX volatility

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Huge forces exerting pressure on currencies are likely to lead to bigger movement than those already seen this year which many traders consider large.

Option vols have soared as currencies have moved dramatically during a period of great change that has defied usual logic. Bonds and stocks have fallen in tandem and gold proved a bad inflation hedge.

The resulting uncertainty has forced many traders to the sidelines, diminishing liquidity and paving the way for bigger moves. Currency traders have been particularly risk averse, slashing bets in half, only to see the dollar surge.

The easy monetary polices of Japan and Turkey have resulted in big currency movement and a determination to hold these polices may result in bigger moves.

The struggle by firms to hedge currencies correctly in keeping with most central banks' rapid pace of tightening is also driving big moves, yet inflation has proved resilient and the risk of recessions and more uncertainty is growing.

Copious amounts of dollars sold in currency interventions, coupled with resulting reserve operations, have distorted currencies, making it difficult for those trading them to hedge correctly.

If the many nations trying to prevent a dollar rise are successful, the consequences may be dramatic as their success will force most traders out of hedges and speculative positions based on fundamentals and tech.

Should the dollar keep rising, then bubbles created by those trying to stop it may burst and some currencies may crash.

