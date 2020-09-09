US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-It's up to the Fed to break dollar deadlock versus yen

USD/JPY may struggle to break out of its August-September 105-107 range if the Sept. 16 Fed meeting reinforces the view that it is following in many of Japan's extreme easing footsteps, leaving policy rates and Treasury-JGB yield spreads in ranges near zero.

Ten-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads, a historical driver of USD/JPY pricing, collapsed after the Fed slashed rates and vastly expanded liquidity provisions in March, which could prevent episodes like the early-coronavirus dollar squeeze.

The 10-year spreads have been in a modestly descending range above 50bp since April, with USD/JPY following.

For all the volatility this year, USD/JPY, excluding March's panic 101.18 low, is back in a range above 104, reminiscent of its 2019 and 2018 bottoms. The difference is that both the Fed and BOJ are now seen keeping rates as low as possible. And USD/JPY's correlation with the stock market wavered this year between modestly positive and negative, putting more emphasis on the less mobile yield spreads.

The U.S. Nov. 3 election may create greater USD/JPY leeway, but the rough 105-107 range should hold at least until next week's FOMC meeting.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

