BUZZ-COMMENT-It's unwise to expect EUR/USD to stop at parity

July 13 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD slump has stopped 0.5 point short of parity, highlighting the significance of the level's importance for option and corporate hedging, but it would be unwise to expect the huge decline that is being influenced by changing U.S. monetary policy to stop there.

Parity is important for sentiment yet has almost no bearing for technicals which are deep in bearish territory, targeting much larger drops. It has proved key for options, with the 1.00005 low almost certainly resulting from the defence of option barriers.

The ability to defend such options depends on their lifespan. The closer to expiry, the greater the potential defence, so even a successful defence can be short-lived. The probability of barriers providing continual support long enough for the tech and fundamental factors which are weighing on EUR/USD to change is slim.

The scarcity of option interest below parity is worrying as it suggests a drop below will trigger a surge in demand for options to cover downside risk.

With very few traders short , economists still looking for a rise, and global reserve managers looking to buy dollars there is cause to anticipate a deeper and enduring drop far below parity.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3AFXN5U

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.