BUZZ-COMMENT-It's prime time to rethink the dollar

March 18 (Reuters) - After the Federal Reserve forecast the strongest rate of economic growth since the 1980s, it's prime time to rethink where dollar may go.

The dollar has suffered over the past 12 months, but its slide is froth off the top of its prior rally, and the correction has laid foundations for a continuation of that rise.

The dollar has dropped 8.67% in 10 months after rising 35.47% in 105 months. This year's low is just short of the minimum objective for a technical correction of that rise. The bull trend is rock solid.

Spec betting has undergone huge changes. Traders are now short of $23 billion compared with an $18 billion long position in February 2020, leaving them ill-positioned for U.S. economic strength.

The United States economy was strongly outperforming its peers before the coronavirus pandemic and looks set to exit the crisis even stronger. The dollar should benefit.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighted dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eS5F9i

Dollar bettinghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2OMNV4L

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.