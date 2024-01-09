BUZZ-COMMENT-It's not just China data that shows a weaker yuan is needed

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The case for China to unleash more stimulus and allow a weaker yuan has been bolstered by external economic data corroborating sombre domestic figures. An increased sense of urgency could persuade authorities to allow the yuan to move with fundamentals.

The World Bank expects global growth to fall for a third consecutive year in 2024, and has downgraded its forecast for China's GDP by 0.1 percentage point.

U.S. trade data showed a smaller deficit and trade imbalance with China, presenting a double whammy for Beijing amid a domestic consumption push.

Inflation and trade data from China due on Friday will provide fresh insight and fuel for yuan traders.

The yuan has been fading despite nudging by authorities via the daily USD/CNY benchmark, as well as through direct intervention.

Monetary policy easing bets are driving the decline. China's medium-term lending facility rate could be cut as soon as Monday, which would be earlier than previously expected. Authorities on Monday dropped hints of more policy support.

While Beijing is wary of the negative impact of lower interest rates on the yuan, a cheaper yuan would mitigate waning external demand for Chinese goods. But too-rapid depreciation would spook already skittish foreign investors.

If an early rate cut materialises, and FX authorities allow gradual depreciation, USD/CNH might surge past its 100-day moving average and enter a new elevated plane of 7.2475-7.3500.

