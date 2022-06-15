BUZZ-COMMENT-It's high time for FX traders to get excited

June 15 (Reuters) - FX traders have been relatively inactive this year, with volatility low given how much currency movement there has been. This is changing quickly, which reflects that complacency. There's a high probability of greater volatility and good reason to hedge that risk. Traders should be excited about the prospect of larger moves.

Option volumes for major currencies have finally risen to double digits, yet it has taken months for this to happen when all of the main traded pairs have moved greatly since taper talk emerged last year.

What this means is that traders were poorly hedged for big movements via options and moves that traders are ill-prepared for tend to occur quickly and go far beyond expectations.

This has resulted in big moves for all major FX markets and while there has been a rush to hedge this week, it is almost a case of too little too late.

There is a low probability that traders are sufficiently hedged for the big moves that will come from large changes in interest rates and bond yields.

There is still an urgent need to adjust and this adjustment will drive large moves.

