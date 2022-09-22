BUZZ-COMMENT-It's far from certain Japan's intervention will succeed

Sept 22 (Reuters) - It is far from certain that Japan's intervention will prove successful in the medium-term. Especially as the chasm between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan has continued to widen.

Japan intervened in the currency market on Thursday to shore up the battered yen for the first time since 1998, in the wake of the central bank's decision to maintain ultra-low interest rates that have been driving down the currency.

That intervention saw USD/JPY drop from Thursday's new 24-year 145.90 (EBS) peak, to hit 140.31, before the subsequent recovery attempts. USD/JPY found solid support just ahead of the daily kijun support, that currently comes in at 140.28, a widely respected technical level in Japan.

It will be difficult for Japanese authorities' to continually limit the yen's decline in the days and weeks ahead. USD/JPY will likely stage a recovery back to retest 145.90 due to technical and fundamental factors.

