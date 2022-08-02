BUZZ-COMMENT-It's August: dollar usually suffers against yen

US Markets

The U.S. dollar looks set to fall even further against the Japanese yen due to a combination of seasonal, fundamental and technical factors.

USD/JPY's August performance since 2000 shows it has fallen in 14 of the past 22 years, or 64% of the time. While seasonality should not be considered in isolation, when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

The dollar slid to its lowest level since June against the recovering Japanese yen, as investors reposition for less aggressive interest rate rises globally.

Last week USD/JPY saw the biggest one-week fall since March 2020, closing down a whopping 300 pips, according to EBS data. The speed of the decline has put the focus on the 129.44 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of 126.37 to 139.38 (May to July) rise, and a break and weekly close below that would weaken the outlook further. Related EUR/JPY seasonality comment.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, Editing by Louise Heavens)

