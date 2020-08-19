BUZZ-COMMENT-It's a good time for SNB to up the ante

Aug 19 (Reuters) - EUR/CHF has broken higher, someone is very short and the Swiss National Bank wants a weaker franc. If the SNB were to push harder it might get big results.

The central bank has been working hard to support EUR/CHF, with sight deposits rising by 130 billion francs since March. That means many counterparties are sitting short and are vulnerable to the current break.

The scale of the rise in deposits suggests this is one of the biggest EUR/CHF bets in history and could even be the largest.

Supporting EUR/CHF against the trend has proved to be a lengthy and costly affair. Driving EUR/CHF against distressed positions could yield bigger results quickly.

Risk appetite -- even as a result of stimulus in response to crisis -- also suits a lower franc, and there have been strong rallies for stocks and commodities.

The franc is usually a sell in such an environment. Yesterday's bad news is today's good news.

