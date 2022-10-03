BUZZ-COMMENT-It's a bearish sign when EUR/USD can't rally with risk markets

US Markets

EUR/USD fell on Monday, reversing an overnight rally and hugging the falling 10-day moving average, with longs right to be worried at the inability to rally with risk markets even as rising equities and commodities helped other major currencies against the dollar.

Euro bulls were side lined after euro zone manufacturing PMI struck a 27-month low due to energy, inflation and Ukraine war concerns, which drove the region's rates FEIU3 lower as investors priced in a lower terminal ECB rate.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro increased further, with German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR hitting their widest since Aug. 26.

EUR/USD technicals highlight downside risks. A long upper wick has formed on the daily candle while daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum remains.

EUR/USD longs probably need the Fed to pivot to a less hawkish stance sooner than expected, which might occur if global financial stability risks worsened markedly, though U.S. policymakers have given no hints at such a shift recently.

If EUR/USD fails to rally above 0.9850/0.9900 resistance soon, the 0.9500 area will come back in focus.

