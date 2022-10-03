BUZZ-COMMENT-It's a bearish sign when EUR/USD can't rally with risk markets

Oct 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Monday, reversing an overnight rally and hugging the falling 10-day moving average, with longs right to be worried at the inability to rally with risk markets even as rising equities ESv1 and commodities LCOc1XAU= helped other major currencies against the dollar.

Euro bulls were side lined after euro zone manufacturing PMI struck a 27-month low due to energy, inflation and Ukraine war concerns, which drove the region's rates FEIU3 lower as investors priced in a lower terminal ECB rate.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro increased further, with German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR hitting their widest since Aug. 26.

EUR/USD technicals highlight downside risks. A long upper wick has formed on the daily candle while daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum remains.

EUR/USD longs probably need the Fed to pivot to a less hawkish stance sooner than expected, which might occur if global financial stability risks worsened markedly, though U.S. policymakers have given no hints at such a shift recently.

If EUR/USD fails to rally above 0.9850/0.9900 resistance soon, the 0.9500 area will come back in focus.

