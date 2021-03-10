BUZZ-COMMENT-Italy's worsening COVID situation might infect euro

March 10 (Reuters) - Sentiment towards the euro might weaken further if COVID-19 hospitalisations in Italy, the third-largest euro zone economy, continue to climb.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi acknowledged the situation in Italy was deteriorating, but he said his government was going to "significantly step up" its vaccination campaign.

The euro might also be hurt if the situation in France deteriorates to the extent that at least a partial national lockdown is imposed. On Tuesday, public health director Jerome Salomon said France is not planning to put the Paris region into lockdown even though the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care is at its highest since November.

The European Union's slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues to weigh on the euro -- particularly compared with ex-member Britain. EUR/GBP fell to a two-week low on Wednesday -- 10 pips shy of 0.8540, last month's one-year low (Feb. 24).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

