BUZZ-COMMENT-Italy, risk make bigger case for EUR/USD bears

Jan 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to another 1-month low on Friday as the safe-haven dollar and yen found favor amid souring risk markets, while the bearish case for the euro was bolstered by yield-spread influences, political tension and technicals.

The steepening of U.S. 3-month/10year and 2-year/10-year curves, which EUR/USD has been positively correlated with, have paused at key resistance. With flattening taking hold, EUR/USD dropped, adding credence to the correlation.

Italian politics has created uncertainty for investors, with the ruling coalition struggling to hold together , lifting the country's borrowing costs. As a result German-Italian yield spreads, which had tightened significantly since early-2020, have widened.

In technicals, the 10-day moving average has crossed bearishly below the 21-DMA. Falling daily and monthly RSIs imply growing downside momentum and a large monthly inverted hammer candle is forming for January.

These factors should boost bears' confidence, which is likely to drive tests of support near 1.2000 and then December's monthly low at 1.1927 on EBS. A break below that low could lead bears to target support near 1.1600.

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nQXCdH

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38LDMwk

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

