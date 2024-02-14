News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-It should come as no surprise dollar is flying high

February 14, 2024

Feb 14 (Reuters) - It should be no surprise to FX traders that the dollar is currently flying high, as it has risen in February for seven years in a row. A combination of market positioning, fundamental and technical factors point to even bigger gains.

FX speculators recently gave up on dollar shorts and switched to longs, as the greenback's strong rise since the turn of the year put doubts in the minds of those who had been bearish.

The dollar hit its highest level since November versus major peers on Wednesday as traders pushed back bets for a first Federal Reserve interest rate cut following surprisingly hot U.S. inflation figures overnight.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

