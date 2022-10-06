US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-It may take more than a small payrolls disappointment to boost EUR/USD

EUR/USD's deepening funk following hawkish ECB accounts suggests it will take more than a minor downside surprise in Friday's U.S. jobs report to improve the euro's fortunes.

ECB policymakers worried about elevated inflation, according to accounts of their September meeting , leading investors to increase their terminal-rate bets FEIU3, while leaving intact expectations for a 75 bps hike on Oct. 27.

EUR/USD slid after the news, falling below the 21-day moving average after erasing overnight gains and threatening key short-term support in a reaction that indicated investors were focused on the growth-sapping effects of further hikes.

Highlighting that view, a source told Reuters that the German government had cut its 2022 growth forecast to 1.4% from its projection of 2.2% in April and was expecting a contraction of 0.4% in 2023, while inflation is seen rising to 8.0% in 2023 from 7.9% in 2022 .

Even a rise in Challenger layoffs to 29.99k in September from 20.49k in August and upside surprises in jobless claims failed to lift EUR/USD .

The price action suggests longs need a Fed-altering downside surprise to September non-farm payrolls to get EUR/USD rallying.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

