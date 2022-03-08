BUZZ-COMMENT-It may be a good time for FX traders to hedge risk of recession

March 8 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has led to sanctions that will negatively impact the global economy, a meteoric rise in commodity prices that should have crippling effects on demand and a stock market shock that has seriously undermined risk appetite.

It's a good time to hedge the risk of recession that should reverse positive currency trends that stemmed from stimulus deployed to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those trends saw carry trades prosper during a period when such trades would usually have been liquidated with emerging market and high yield, but high risk, currencies falling.

Without stimulus these trades should suffer and central banks led by the Federal Reserve are unwinding easy monetary policies. The first U.S. rate hike for years is imminent.

The surge in energy prices could even spur faster or larger sized hikes around the world which will squeeze consumers harder. Demand should plummet.

Unaffordable prices will solve the inflation problem but may also lead to recession. Safe currencies should attract while risky assets are reduced.

Commodity currencies boosted at the outset of the war may soon surrender their gains.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

