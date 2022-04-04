BUZZ-COMMENT-It is not usually wise to buy dollar in April

April 4 (Reuters) - Seasonal analysis of the dollar's April performance since 2000 shows it has dropped in 14 of the past 22 years, or 64% of the time. However, there are fundamental and technical factors that are not corroborating this seasonal trend extending in 2022.

The dollar has been helped by robust U.S. job growth numbers for March that firmed market expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase the pace of interest rate hikes in an effort to blunt rising inflation.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, ended March above 97.725 Fibo -- a 61.8% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) drop. This is adding the greenback's upside potential.

The current market structure seems to tie in with April's tendency for the dollar to fall, however, as sell stops associated with the growing long speculative position are vulnerable to being triggered.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended March 29, the value of the net USD position held by speculators rose to $16.11 billion long from $13.26 billion the previous week. Related comment

