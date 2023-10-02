BUZZ-COMMENT-ISM cuts both ways for dollar's run at 150 vs yen

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The surprisingly strong U.S. ISM manufacturing report on Monday could make a USD/JPY breakout beyond 150 -- seen as the start of a potential danger zone for Japan FX intervention -- harder to sustain without further solid data or unanimously hawkish Fed speakers.

USD/JPY's gains after the ISM release brought it closer the moment of truth for determining whether 150 is the MoF's line in the sand, though their warnings thus far have not used the more aggressive language that preceded last year's USD/JPY selling.

Wednesday's non-manufacturing ISM -- which covers a much larger portion of the economy -- is now the top watch ahead of Friday's employment report.

A result near the 53.6 forecast along with a solid JOLTS report could send USD/JPY probing past 150.

A rally toward 2023's rising channel top, Wednesday at 151, would likely have to wait for Friday's jobs data to bolster the Fed's high-for-longer rates view and juicy Treasury-JGB yields spreads.

Wednesday also brings the BoJ's additional JGB buying operation, the size of which was unspecified when it was announced earlier today, but clearly meant to slow 10-year JGB yields' rise toward the BoJ's 1% hard cap.

Vigorous JGB buying could leave the yen vulnerable.

