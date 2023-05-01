BUZZ-COMMENT-ISM beat gets dollar above 137 hurdles vs yen, favors March highs next

May 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cleared key resistance at 137 and could reach March's pre-banking crisis highs after ISM manufacturing data boosted Fed hike pricing, though Wednesday's ISM services and FOMC conclusion might be key to surpassing that peak.

Friday's fairly dovish BoJ meeting already had USD/JPY by the 200-day moving and March 10 high by 137, since cleared on the ISM. The U.S. banking crisis began on March 9, the day after USD/JPY's 137.90 March high.

If Tuesday's JOLTS data and Wednesday's ISM non-manufacturing and ADP data reinforce the need for further Fed hikes, March's highs would be in play.

Though USD/JPY has recovered almost all of March's U.S. banking crisis losses, two-year Treasury yields remain nearly a percentage point below their March peak.

But at that time, 8-year JGB yields traded above the BoJ's 0.5% cap on 10-year yields amid speculation the BoJ would soon raise the cap on 10-year yields. Friday's BoJ crushed that view.

Two-year Treasury yields were up 6.6bp, encouraged by the ISM, as prices paid and employment jumped up above the 50 mid-point.

Wednesday's far more important ISM services and Friday's jobs report are key to clearing 137.90 and reaching Fibo targets at 140.33/39.

