BUZZ-COMMENT-ISM beat a speed bump for EUR/USD, T-note rebounds pre-payrolls

Corrective rebounds in EUR/USD, U.S. Treasury and euro zone government debt prices were briefly impeded by March ISM manufacturing being well above forecast at a 37-year high [nN9N2H702P], offsetting the slightly disappointing U.S. jobless claims [nAQN03ZTYL] and the broader consolidation of March dollar gains ahead of Friday's holiday and non-farm payrolls report.

EUR/USD was helped earlier by the euro zone's manufacturing PMI coming in at a 24-year survey high , though that news was tinged by a mismatch between input and output prices and supply-chain disruptions. It also comes amid dire efforts to deal with a worsening pandemic in the region , including extended lockdowns .

Meanwhile, the ECB is signaling and demonstrating its desire to keep local financing costs contained , as the Fed bides it's time regarding any push-back against this year's rapid yield-curve steepening.

Though oversold, EUR/USD remains on a path toward November and September's lows and weekly tech support by 1.1600. But prices need a clear break below 1.1700, perhaps after Friday's NFP report and this corrective rebound, to trigger that test.

Resistance is clustered by 1.1800 on Friday, where the Feb-March downtrend line and this week's high align.

