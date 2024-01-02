News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-ISM and NFP to challenge market view for six Fed cuts

January 02, 2024

Jan 2 (Reuters) - There was a modest reprieve for the dollar to kick off 2024 after relentless selling into year-end and although the price action is partly underpinned by a reversion to the mean, U.S. data will be critical for the dollar's continued recovery.

Over the last month, market pricing for policy easing from the Federal Reserve has seen a dramatic shift with a total of six rate cuts now expected.

This is in contrast to the Fed's dot plots which projects three rates cut.

If policymakers stand pat in January, market pricing suggests a 25bps rate cut at each meeting before the 2024 U.S. presidential election unless the economy deteriorates significantly to prompt the Fed into larger rate cuts.

With this in mind, there is an argument that markets have got ahead of themselves over the degree of easing priced in. Consequently, this raises the bar for a dovish surprise for the U.S. data and by extension the bar for dollar weakness. As such, this week's ISM PMI and NFP will be key in challenging the markets view over six 2024 Fed rate cuts.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

