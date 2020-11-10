Banking

BUZZ-COMMENT-Is USD/ZAR hammering out a base or just correcting?

The speed and magnitude of USD/ZAR's recent fall, 8.0% since Oct. 28, argues a for an adjustment, and the next few trading sessions could determine if the ZAR is changing course or just correcting before another rally.

The speed and magnitude of USD/ZAR's recent fall, 8.0% since Oct. 28, argues a for an adjustment, and the next few trading sessions could determine if the ZAR is changing course or just correcting before another rally.

Monday's USD/ZAR rebound out of a 15.21 Fibonacci retracement level, 76.4% of the 13.9320-19.3590 January-April rally, and eight-month low left the market with a bullish signal. A candlestick hammer can warn of a change in direction. The signal needs a bull close today to confirm.

The rand staged a seven-day rally versus the dollar, culminating in the threat of another big-figure change under 15.00 as news of a COVID-19 vaccine prompted strong flows into risk currencies Monday. An extension of the risk rally now depends on both U.S. stimulus and further COVID-19 vaccine success.

Although much of the negative domestic news out of South Africa has been factored in, including the likelihood of rating-agency downgrades later this month, there is an increasing risk of a sizeable retracement in USD/ZAR.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

