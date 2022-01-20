US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Is the yuan a haven or a risk-on play? Perhaps both

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

The yuan just keeps rising, seemingly impervious to U.S. policy tightening-related risk aversion and a darkening outlook for China's pandemic-restrained economy. There are growing signs it's becoming a haven asset, but could it also be a risk-on play?

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The yuan just keeps rising, seemingly impervious to U.S. policy tightening-related risk aversion and a darkening outlook for China's pandemic-restrained economy. There are growing signs it's becoming a haven asset, but could it also be a risk-on play?

The prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking rates earlier , and tightening more aggressively than forecast , has spooked Wall Street, as U.S. inflation indicators shake investors out of their QE-induced stupor . The greenback has strengthened selectively on an increasingly hawkish tone from Fed officials, as rate hike expectations rise in some other major economies too .

Meanwhile, China is accelerating policy easing to prevent a deeper economic slowdown . Yet, the yuan has remained buoyant versus its peers as the likelihood of more stimulus insulates Chinese stocks from the broader selloff. Some analysts even recommend Chinese assets as a hideout in a developed market equities rout .

Additionally, there is a possibility the U.S. could ease some China tariffs to combat inflation , which would make short USD/CNY a risk-on play as well as a haven bet.

USD/CNY is targeting its three-year low of 6.3368 - notched this week after China lowered interest rates on medium-term loans for the first time in nearly two years . Further downside looks imminent with the Bollinger downtrend channel capping at 6.3507.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Kyq29g

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/33Akdao

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular