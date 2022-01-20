BUZZ-COMMENT-Is the yuan a haven or a risk-on play? Perhaps both

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The yuan just keeps rising, seemingly impervious to U.S. policy tightening-related risk aversion and a darkening outlook for China's pandemic-restrained economy. There are growing signs it's becoming a haven asset, but could it also be a risk-on play?

The prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking rates earlier , and tightening more aggressively than forecast , has spooked Wall Street, as U.S. inflation indicators shake investors out of their QE-induced stupor . The greenback has strengthened selectively on an increasingly hawkish tone from Fed officials, as rate hike expectations rise in some other major economies too .

Meanwhile, China is accelerating policy easing to prevent a deeper economic slowdown . Yet, the yuan has remained buoyant versus its peers as the likelihood of more stimulus insulates Chinese stocks from the broader selloff. Some analysts even recommend Chinese assets as a hideout in a developed market equities rout .

Additionally, there is a possibility the U.S. could ease some China tariffs to combat inflation , which would make short USD/CNY a risk-on play as well as a haven bet.

USD/CNY is targeting its three-year low of 6.3368 - notched this week after China lowered interest rates on medium-term loans for the first time in nearly two years . Further downside looks imminent with the Bollinger downtrend channel capping at 6.3507.

