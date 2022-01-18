BUZZ-COMMENT-Is the pound's inflation party over? Bulls hope not

Jan 18 (Reuters) - - The outlook for sterling has turned cloudier ahead of UK inflation data following a rise of more than 4% against the dollar in less than four weeks.

That gain was aided by a big squeeze on short positions. Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators halved the size of their net GBP shorts to 29,166 contracts in the three weeks to Jan. 11 - before further position adjustments helped inflate GBP/USD to an 11-week peak of 1.3749 on Jan. 13.

Cable's ensuing retreat extended to 1.3613 on Tuesday, a 23.6% Fibo retracement of the ascent from 1.3175 (Dec. 20 low) to 1.3749, as the dollar benefitted from higher U.S. Treasury yields.

UK December inflation data is due on Wednesday at 0700 GMT, with annualized CPI forecast to tick up to 5.2%, from 5.1% in November. British employers hired a record number of staff in December, but pay was squeezed by rapidly rising inflation, according to data published Tuesday.

