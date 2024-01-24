BUZZ-COMMENT-Is the BOJ hawkish or the market hyped up?

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Markets have moved towards a view of converging U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policies - that the Fed will ease and BOJ end its easy policy soon. Such views may prove to be very premature and ephemeral, as were similar bouts of exuberance over the past year.

Comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda Tuesday did indeed point towards progress in the BOJ's efforts to steady inflation around its 2% target. The governor also expressed optimism about decent wage hikes in this spring's annual labour offensive.

Persistent questioning by reporters on these two factors at Ueda's press conference following the BOJ decision to hold policy certainly left the impression that the BOJ was more optimistic on the economy and prices, with the corollary that it was about to shift from its easy monetary policy .

What the media failed to highlight was Ueda's addendum that the BOJ, like the Fed, remained data-dependent, and that the BOJ would likely maintain an easy bias even if its negative interest rate policy and/or yield curve control is tweaked or revoked.

There is no doubt the BOJ will eventually move to a more hawkish policy as inflation steadies near target (or actually begins to move even higher) and as the economy improves. That said, such moves will likely be very gradual, and their timing may be much slower than many in the markets or media believe.

Previous comment , Ueda comments , , .

For more click on FXBUZ

BOJ keeps ultra-loose policy intact: https://reut.rs/428wuNa

Yield on JGB 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Stm5Zl

Japan's core inflation slows for 2nd straight month: https://tmsnrt.rs/3U5u684

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.