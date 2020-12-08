US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Is China's yuan seeing major change or a minor correction?

Publisher
Reuters
Published

China's yuan has reached levels that could lead to major change but also levels that represent a minor correction of its long-term decline. Traders must decide which matters more. [nL1N2IO0K7]

Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan has reached levels that could lead to major change but also levels that represent a minor correction of its long-term decline. Traders must decide which matters more.

The difference is caused by yuan's differing performance versus the dollar and its broader trade-weighted performance. The yuan has rallied on both fronts, but it is challenging major levels versus the dollar. Its value versus a basket of currencies used to determine China's FX policy has only fulfilled the minimum criterion for a correction of its long-term decline.

This is a story of dollar weakness, not yuan strength. That suggests China hasn't changed tack, as USD/CNH might suggest. The currency advantage lost to the United States has been recouped elsewhere. USD/CNH should placate the U.S., yet yuan remains weak. Win-win for China.

The USD/CNH drop suggests China is allowing its currency to move more freely and the perception of CNH strength will support risk. In contrast, CNH's trade-weighted performance suggests yuan is being guided down slowly.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH TWI monthlyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qECtGw

USDCNHhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2JW47xL

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular