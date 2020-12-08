BUZZ-COMMENT-Is China's yuan seeing major change or a minor correction?

Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan has reached levels that could lead to major change but also levels that represent a minor correction of its long-term decline. Traders must decide which matters more.

The difference is caused by yuan's differing performance versus the dollar and its broader trade-weighted performance. The yuan has rallied on both fronts, but it is challenging major levels versus the dollar. Its value versus a basket of currencies used to determine China's FX policy has only fulfilled the minimum criterion for a correction of its long-term decline.

This is a story of dollar weakness, not yuan strength. That suggests China hasn't changed tack, as USD/CNH might suggest. The currency advantage lost to the United States has been recouped elsewhere. USD/CNH should placate the U.S., yet yuan remains weak. Win-win for China.

The USD/CNH drop suggests China is allowing its currency to move more freely and the perception of CNH strength will support risk. In contrast, CNH's trade-weighted performance suggests yuan is being guided down slowly.

