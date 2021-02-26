BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors must watch the market fear gauges

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Volatility indices, otherwise known as fear gauges, were trending higher before Thursday's U.S. yield spike, warning of the increased risk of actual volatility, which then came to fruition when U.S. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed above 1.6%.

The U.S rate market index .MOVE was trading at its highest since November at the start of this week, with gains in the U.S. stock market volatility index .VIX and implied volatility for FX markets, too .

All have traded much higher since, but those initial gains were warnings of the perceived risk to the underlying assets. Lack of any meaningful setbacks warns against rushing back into risk-friendly trades.

For FX traders, the rise in FX implied volatility didn't fit with the narrative of risk appetite and USD weakness. Holders of implied volatility need actual volatility to outperform over the life of the option, and low historic fair-value measures suggested implied rates were too high. But that difference was the risk premium, which was clearly justified .

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

