News & Insights

Banking
SPX

BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors might see U.S. dollar as a sound investment

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 04, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Investors might see the U.S. dollar, which is relatively high yielding and extremely liquid, as a sound investment.

The world's reserve currency has always been popular with central banks globally, holding trillions of dollars that until recently offered them little unless it was rising.

Now that interest rates are higher than those of many other nations - and no change in U.S. interest rates is expected until May/June 2024 - the dollar is a much more attractive proposition.

U.S. interest rates are higher than those for all nations of popularly traded major currencies and in cases like Japan and Switzerland - they are much higher.

Unusually, given the tendency of central banks to follow the Federal Reserve, U.S. interest rates are also a lot higher than those of emerging nations like Taiwan, Thailand, well above those in Malaysia, South Korea, China and higher than rates in Australia, Sweden - where the crown has plummeted to a record low - and Norway.

Although interest rates have soared, so have U.S. stocks with the S&P index on course for a record high. U.S. assets, which are highly rated unlike those of many nations that have interest rates greater than the U.S., should appeal. The dollar may rise significantly should more of the many currently betting against it change tack.

For more click on FXBUZ

S&P https://tmsnrt.rs/45WpWC1

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.