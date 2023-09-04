BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors might see U.S. dollar as a sound investment

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Investors might see the U.S. dollar, which is relatively high yielding and extremely liquid, as a sound investment.

The world's reserve currency has always been popular with central banks globally, holding trillions of dollars that until recently offered them little unless it was rising.

Now that interest rates are higher than those of many other nations - and no change in U.S. interest rates is expected until May/June 2024 - the dollar is a much more attractive proposition.

U.S. interest rates are higher than those for all nations of popularly traded major currencies and in cases like Japan and Switzerland - they are much higher.

Unusually, given the tendency of central banks to follow the Federal Reserve, U.S. interest rates are also a lot higher than those of emerging nations like Taiwan, Thailand, well above those in Malaysia, South Korea, China and higher than rates in Australia, Sweden - where the crown has plummeted to a record low - and Norway.

Although interest rates have soared, so have U.S. stocks with the S&P index on course for a record high. U.S. assets, which are highly rated unlike those of many nations that have interest rates greater than the U.S., should appeal. The dollar may rise significantly should more of the many currently betting against it change tack.

