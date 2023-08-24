BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors may think Turkish lira is worth the gamble

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following a huge hike that takes Turkey's main interest rate to a mammoth 25%, investors may think Turkish lira is worth the gamble.

At over 2% each month interest rate returns are certainly attractive, and should the very positive reaction to this massive hike precede a lira rally that charts are now flagging, the lira could begin to feature in carry trades - already popular this year.

Following the hike USD/TRY has plummeted over 5%, and is set to close under the 55-DMA at 26.07 and daily Ichimoku cloud top at 25.92. This bearish development which could result in significant correction of lira's long-term decline may see the huge interest rate returns now on offer, exceeded by the returns resulting from lira's appreciation.

Combined with the much higher interest rate, a lira rally could lead to a significant drop in inflation - which would boost lira's appeal.

Thanks to the great extent of the lira's fall, this virtuous circle has the potential to lift it a long way. The target for a minor correction of USD/TRY's rise between March 2021 and this year's record peak is 19.467.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDTRY daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/45pCUbM

USDTRY https://tmsnrt.rs/45BT0yu

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.