News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors may think Turkish lira is worth the gamble

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 24, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following a huge hike that takes Turkey's main interest rate to a mammoth 25%, investors may think Turkish lira is worth the gamble.

At over 2% each month interest rate returns are certainly attractive, and should the very positive reaction to this massive hike precede a lira rally that charts are now flagging, the lira could begin to feature in carry trades - already popular this year.

Following the hike USD/TRY has plummeted over 5%, and is set to close under the 55-DMA at 26.07 and daily Ichimoku cloud top at 25.92. This bearish development which could result in significant correction of lira's long-term decline may see the huge interest rate returns now on offer, exceeded by the returns resulting from lira's appreciation.

Combined with the much higher interest rate, a lira rally could lead to a significant drop in inflation - which would boost lira's appeal.

Thanks to the great extent of the lira's fall, this virtuous circle has the potential to lift it a long way. The target for a minor correction of USD/TRY's rise between March 2021 and this year's record peak is 19.467.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDTRY daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/45pCUbM

USDTRY https://tmsnrt.rs/45BT0yu

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.