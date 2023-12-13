BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors may not shun India's rupee for much longer

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Investors may not shun India's rupee (INR) for much longer as cheaper energy and the prospect of an easing cycle in the United States are expected to shore up this very weak currency.

The rupee has slumped to a record low during a period of elevated energy prices and a steep U.S. tightening cycle.

With energy prices slumping toward the end of this year and before the start of a cycle of U.S. interest rate cuts seen beginning in May 2024, there is cause to anticipate a recovery for India's beleaguered currency.

Should broader risk appetite rise on the back of the equity market rallies that have been inspired by the advent of easing cycles, there is a greater probability that INR rises too.

The rupee is already supported by a rally to record levels of Indian stocks and, with India's central bank suppressing volatility, it could become a particularly lucrative carry trade for investors. Should the rupee bounce, the many traders currently short INR may be squeezed.

Turkey's lira could also stage a recovery

