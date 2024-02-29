BUZZ-COMMENT-Investors may be drawn to Turkey's slowly falling lira

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Investors may be drawn to the Turkish lira while it drops slowly with the lure of huge rewards thanks to an extremely high interest rate, potentially outweighing the losses that may result from the lira's slide.

USD/TRY has risen from 29.65 at the start of 2024 to a new record high at 31.23 this month but with Turkey's interest rate jacked up to 45% on January 25, losses due to lira's slide this year could be less - probably much less - than returns from interest rates.

Volatility has collapsed with one-month vol around 5.0 for USD/TRY which is below most major currencies including EUR/USD which has moved very little in the past year. This suggests the risk of a sudden and sharp lira slide are much diminished.

Positive ratings upgrades give investors additional cause to invest in the lira while a backdrop of rocketing stock markets, including Turkey's, shows a strong appetite to take more risk.

The will to gamble should favour the lira, as should the strength of the economy. Turkey's economy grew 4.5% last year and 4.0% in the last quarter. While growth is expected to slow due to aggressive monetary tightening the economy is still expected to grow by 2.96% this year.

Should high interest rates halt lira's decline and bring inflation back down, they may be a rush to invest in Turkey that fuels a rapid recovery for the lira.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

