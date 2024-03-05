BUZZ-COMMENT-Intervention to support yen may be underway

March 5 (Reuters) - Intervention to support the yen may be underway with domestic firms urged to, or utilised to buy the currency at a time when they tend to do so anyway. This would boost yen ahead of vital monetary policy meetings from which changes could materially alter its path.

FX interventions to support the yen are usually preceded by stealth/covert interventions whereby state institutions are used to buy yen on behalf of the central bank, or domestic companies, aware of the much heightened chance of an intervention buy much larger than usual sums of the yen.

The chance of this happening now is increased not just by the end of Japan's financial year on March 31 but also the timing of the next two policy meetings on March 19 and April 26.

One of these meetings occurs during the period that domestic firms usually repatriate yen before the financial year ends on March 31. The other happens when domestic investors are usually selling yen to invest abroad when new funds become available in April.

With domestic firms naturally inclined to buy yen this month, it may appear to foreign companies that covert intervention has started. That may well be the case with USD/JPY flat lining around 150 for the past month and volatility dropping when the importance of imminent events suggests it should be rising.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

