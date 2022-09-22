BUZZ-COMMENT-Intervention, BoJ accommodation spark dollar whipsaw vs yen

Sept 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Thursday but recovered 1.1% off its early U.S. low of 140.35 as bids emerged above 140 after Japan's overnight intervention, suggesting a range between there and a potential BoJ-enforced top by 146 could develop.

The intervention came after USD/JPY climbed near 146 following the BoJ's decision to keep rates steady at -0.1% and dovish comments by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Though it made good on prior threats about disorderly market moves, the intervention may turn out to be a stop-gap measure with the BoJ sticking to its accommodative monetary policy stance while other developed and emerging market central banks lift rates to stem rising inflation

Traders appear to be seeking to reestablish longs near 140 and are likely to continue testing the BoJ's resolve.

USD/JPY finds support at Thursday's NorAm pullback low of 140.74, the post-intervention overnight low of 140.31 and the big-figure and option interest area around 140.

Without continued BoJ intervention, or a change in its rate policy, USD/JPY remains likely to re-test 24-year highs above 146 on the way to 150.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

