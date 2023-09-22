BUZZ-COMMENT-Interest rate levels key for FX in quiet markets

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The quiet state of markets will determine how currencies are traded, with interest-rate levels much more important in such conditions.

Although there have been a lot of reasons to anticipate bigger moves this year, they have not happened, with MSCI's emerging market index trapped in a tight range since February and volatility for major currency pairs suppressed.

Since the beginning of this year volatility has dropped for EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF, all of which have a big influence on how other currencies are traded.

China's yuan has barely moved versus USD for two months, and while India's rupee slipped to a record low it was only a few pips outside of the rough 80-83 range that has held for 10 months - with pair soon dropping back into that range.

While currencies have been static stocks have risen, with record highs traded in India and Germany and a multi-decade peak in Japan.

When coupled with the quiet state of currencies the resilience of risk appetite throughout a global tightening cycle, evidenced by stock market gains, is also cause to eye a rise in demand for higher-yielding currencies - carry trades.

Recent slides for the lowest yielding currencies - yen, Thai baht, Taiwan dollar and Swiss franc, and rising demand for the dollar suggest an intensification of interest in carry trades.

For more click on FXBUZ

MSCI EM FX index and MSXI world stock index https://tmsnrt.rs/3RNLXPR

Option vols for major currencies https://tmsnrt.rs/3Pl3oUU

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.