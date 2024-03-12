BUZZ-COMMENT-Interest rate differentials will soon tell on EUR/USD rally

March 12 (Reuters) - Interest rate differentials will soon tell on EUR/USD as the rally approaches levels that will encourage traders other than speculators to sell the pair.

In the past two years EUR/USD has only traded above 1.1100 on a handful of occasions (eighteen days) and periods trading on 1.10 have been relatively brief too.

FX risk for those prepared to bank guaranteed returns via interest rates are quite low for shorts established above 1.10 and very low for those close to 1.11.

Options suggest there is little chance of bigger movement with one-month vol sinking to a two-year low in February.

The current interest rate gap that favours the dollar is not expected to change this year with a similar sized decline in both eurozone and U.S. rates maintaining the gap around 1.5%.

This small gap that makes little impression on EUR/USD in the short-term is a much more attractive proposition for investors who have reason to expected EUR/USD to be stuck on familiar ground throughout 2024.

If investors sell at a high level there is a good chance that they will see their returns bolstered by favourable FX movement that has seeing the pair continually return to the middle of ranges, for which 1.0862 is the mid-point of the extremes traded in over a year.

It is also certain that speculators who have wagered over 8 billion that the euro rises will eventually sell, and while less worried about levels of interest rates, they will be well aware of EUR/USD struggles to overcome nearby resistances which will encourage them to sell above 1.1000.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD, vol and betting https://tmsnrt.rs/3TvgBhg

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.