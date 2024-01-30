BUZZ-COMMENT-Inspiration for EUR/USD bulls is still lacking

Jan 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded near flat and close to the 200-DMA Tuesday as investors were uninspired by above-forecast euro zone data and remained focused on the U.S. economic data, which suggests the U.S. remains attractive for investors.

Euro zone Q4 GDP quarter-on-quarter GDP came in at 0.0% versus estimates for -0.1% while year-on-year increased to +0.1%, beating the forecast for 0.0%.

The data rallied yields DE2YT=RR as investors slightly lowered the probability for ECB rate cuts IRPR and eroded some of the dollar's yield advantage as German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR tightened.

Upbeat U.S. December JOLTS and consumer confidence hitting a two-year high in January halted spread tightening on lowered prospects for a March Fed cut, which fell to near 40% FEDWATCH after the data.

The Fed meeting and Fed Chair Powell's presser as well as January ADP, payrolls and weekly claims still loom.

Impact from the Fed on Wednesday is expected to be minimal but if the remaining employment reports indicate a robust jobs market, yields and the dollar may rally if investors push back their expectations for the Fed's first rate cut.

EUR/USD might extend the current down trend and break December's monthly low.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

