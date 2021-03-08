BUZZ-COMMENT-INR well placed to withstand burgeoning USD strength

March 9 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is well placedto weather the current turbulence in global markets stemming from resurgent U.S. Treasury yields, thanks to strong domestic economic growth prospects, near-record foreign exchange reserves and sizable equity inflows.

India's economy returned to growth in the December quarter and the IMF has projected an impressive 11.5% rebound in 2021 .

Foreign exchange reserves are near record highs with the Reserve Bank of India augmenting its war chest by $127 billion since 2019 . This should enable it to cope with any sudden bursts of capital outflows.

The rupee is also buffered byyear-to-date inflows of $5.7 billion to Indian stocks , high yet relatively stable real yields on Indian sovereign bonds thanks to RBI support and inflation within the target band.

Indeed, the rupee fared better than many of its AXJ peers on Monday, only slipping 0.3% versus the dollar despite U.S. yields hovering near one-year highs, and crude oil hitting peaks not seen since October 2018, raising fears of inflation.It is nearly flat on the year, a marked departure from the weakness exhibited in 2013 and 2018, when U.S. yields also jumped.

USD/INR is likely to face strong resistance at 74.05-10 and only a rally above this area would trigger further rupee weakness to 74.60 and beyond.

