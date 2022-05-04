BUZZ-COMMENT-INR spurred on by surprise RBI hike, inflows, measured Fed

May 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee stands to benefit from the Reserve Bank of India's off-cycle rate hike, overseas inflows for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO and a well-telegraphed rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The RBI's surprise decision Wednesday to raise the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% and banks' cash reserve ratio 50 basis points to 4.50% should be viewed as a much needed measure to contain rapidly rising inflation .

Though caught off-guard by the timing, investors are likely to welcome the move as helping restore the RBI's inflation-fighting authority, which came into question as consumer prices remained above the upper limit of the bank's 2%-6% tolerance band for three straight months .

In advancing the rate decision by more than a month from the next scheduled policy meeting in June, the central bank has shown an urgency to anchor inflation expectations, which should benefit the INR.

Strong interest in the LIC IPO from anchor investors such as sovereign wealth funds is also a good sign for the rupee.

More broadly, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's push-back against expectations of larger 75-basis-point rate hikes has supported risk appetite and emerging market currencies .

Yet with elevated oil prices {nL2N2WX003] and U.S. yields near three-year highs likely to limit USD/INR downside, trading a 75.50-76.50 range within a broader 75.00-77.00 band looks prudent.

